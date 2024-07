North Texas city issues warning after alligator spotted in town A warning from the city of Coppell after an alligator was spotted in town. Coppell Animal Services says the alligator has been seen in small ponds along Denton Creek. Officials are asking locals to not swim, fish, or go near that waterway. Alligators are regulated animals, so city staff is unable to remove the alligator without approval from Texas Parks and Wildlife.