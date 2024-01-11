North Texans reflect on the top Republican candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses The race for the White House is set to kick into high gear with the Iowa caucuses set for Monday. While voters get ready to decide in the Buckeye State, we wanted to see how some people in North Texas are feeling about the top three Republican candidates. We spoke with Arun Argawal, who supports Haley, Jonathan Boos, a former candidate for State Representative who supports DeSantis, and Orlando Salazar who founded Latinos for Trump about why they're supporting their candidates.