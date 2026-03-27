North Dallas startup turns humanoid robots into the hottest guests at local events A North Dallas startup, The Robot Studio, is turning humanoid robots into must‑book talent for parties, weddings and corporate events. Founded last fall by Aaron Mehdizadeh, the company rents out a growing fleet of robots — including its breakout star, Benji, who has taught dance classes, delivered keynotes, been booted from a mall, and built a 5,000‑plus social following. Mehdizadeh says the mission is simple: bring everyday people into direct contact with the robots they usually only see in polished tech demos.