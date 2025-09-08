New TEA guidance for healthcare and consent in schools amid "fear, vague language" concerns The Texas Education Agency issued new guidance on Monday following schools' concerns over healthcare for students. Senate Bill 12, also known as the Texas Parents Bill of Rights, requires schools to have parental consent before students receive healthcare services on campus. However, opponents say vague language has led to some schools being wary of providing something as simple as a Band-Aid to some students without parental consent.