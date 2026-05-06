New soccer plaza aims to create lasting community impact ahead of World Cup With the World Cup about a month away, a new two‑acre soccer complex is taking shape in Oak Cliff. The Common Ground Soccer Plaza, built on DART‑leased land near Jefferson and I‑35, will feature five turf fields, a pavilion, a food‑truck plaza, and public art. Organizers say the goal goes far beyond the tournament — creating a long‑term safe space for kids and families in the surrounding community to play, gather, and stay active.