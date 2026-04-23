New report warns millions may be exposed to harmful nitrate levels in tap water A new analysis from the Environmental Working Group warns that more than 62 million Americans — about one in five — may be drinking tap water with potentially dangerous levels of nitrates. Researchers say the contamination often comes from fertilizer runoff entering public water supplies. Even low‑level exposure has been linked to certain cancers, thyroid disease and birth complications. The study examined data from nearly 50,000 public water systems nationwide and found more than 6,000 systems exceeded levels associated with increased health risks.