New report puts Dallas City Hall repair costs above $1 billion A newly released report shows Dallas City Hall needs $329 million in urgent repairs and more than $1 billion for full modernization after months of inspections by engineers and architects. The 1,000‑page assessment outlines major structural, safety and code‑compliance issues. Dallas City Council Finance Chair Chad West says the findings represent a landmark decision point for the city as leaders weigh whether renovating the aging building is worth the massive cost.