New evidence details revealed in punishment phase of Tanner Horner capital murder trial During the punishment phase of the Tanner Horner capital murder trial, prosecutors presented new, highly detailed evidence outlining the investigative work that followed the killing of 7‑year‑old Athena Strand. Testimony described how investigators traveled out of state to obtain video from a FedEx contracting company and used extensive cellular data analysis to pinpoint key locations tied to the case. The developments offered the clearest look yet at the depth and scope of the investigation as jurors weigh Horner’s punishment after his guilty plea earlier this week.