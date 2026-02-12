Nearly half of couples say they lack full insight into partner’s finances A new survey shows many couples aren’t fully transparent about their finances. Nearly half of people in committed relationships say they don’t know everything about their partner’s financial situation, and more than a third view financial secrecy as a form of cheating. With Valentine’s Day approaching, experts suggest using the moment to have honest, structured conversations about money, acknowledging that the topic can feel uncomfortable but is essential for long‑term trust.