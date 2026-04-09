Navy ship deploys to recover Artemis II crew after Pacific splashdown The USS John S. Murtha has departed a San Diego naval base with more than 100 NASA personnel on board as part of the mission to recover the Artemis II astronauts and the Orion capsule after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Military officials say dive teams will open the capsule and help the crew onto a floating raft before a helicopter transports them to the ship for medical evaluation. The capsule will later be towed back to the vessel. Weather balloons have already been launched to monitor conditions as recovery teams prepare for the operation.