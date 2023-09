Narcan now sold over the counter at drugstores A drug that can reverse opioid overdoses is now available without a prescription. Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, and it is for sale online and in store locations at Walgreens, Rite Aid , Walmart and CVS. Almost every state already allows pharmacists to provide the medication without a prescription. But now, due to an FDA approval back in March, it can go on store shelves.