Mother of Tanner Horner delivers emotional testimony as defense begins its case The defense in the Athena Strand trial opened its case with emotional testimony from Tanner Horner’s mother. She described her own difficult past and detailed what she characterized as Horner’s unstable childhood, offering context the defense hopes will resonate with jurors. Her appearance marked a significant shift in the trial as the jury returned to the courtroom to hear the first witnesses called on Horner’s behalf.