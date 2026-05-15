Mother charged in son’s murder stops CBS News Texas jail interview before it begins Hours after authorities confirmed that human remains found at an Everman home belonged to 6‑year‑old Noel Rodriguez‑Alvarez, his mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh — who is charged in his murder — requested to speak with CBS News Texas from inside the Tarrant County Jail, but when we arrived and were face‑to‑face through the visitation glass, she abruptly insisted her attorney be present, triggering a 45‑minute scramble to reach him before he ultimately refused to authorize the conversation, stopping the interview before it ever began.