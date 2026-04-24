More than 150 wildfires burn across Georgia and Florida Fire crews in Georgia and Florida are battling more than 150 wildfires as dry weather and strong winds drive rapid growth. In southeastern Georgia, a blaze that began Monday has charred about eight square miles and is only 15% contained. Officials say there’s no confirmed cause yet and no evidence of arson, though the investigation continues. Georgia’s largest wildfire, near the Florida state line, has scorched roughly 50 miles. In northern Florida, fast‑moving fires are contributing to what officials call one of the state’s worst wildfire seasons in at least 30 years.