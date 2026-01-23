More than 1,000 North Texas flights canceled ahead of winter storm More than 1,000 flights scheduled to depart North Texas on Saturday have already been canceled, according to FlightAware, prompting airlines to urge travelers to use their apps for real‑time updates. Major carriers are allowing passengers to change flights without fees as cancellations continue to climb. Some travelers at DFW Airport said they came prepared to extend their trips, while others said they would rather stay home than risk icy roads once conditions worsen.