More arrests tied to alleged prostitution conspiracy in Godley, records show Johnson County jail records show additional arrests in an alleged prostitution‑related racketeering investigation in Godley. A woman has been booked on a felony charge of using proceeds from racketeering and an unlawful debt. Her husband, Michael, was arrested last week on a promotion of prostitution charge and is now also facing a racketeering count, a second‑degree felony. Two former police officers are also implicated in the case.