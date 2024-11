Mexico en la Sangre: Celebrating Hispanic heritage through charrería and tradition in Fort Worth "The beautiful dresses, the beautiful culture, the beautiful smells, the color." It's all part of what Isabel Valdez says makes Mexico en la Sangre, or Mexico in Our Blood, so unique. Valdez is the director of Mexico en la Sangre, a Fort Worth rodeo show that honors Hispanic heritage through charrería (Mexican rodeo), dancing horses, escaramuzas, live music and more.