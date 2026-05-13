Mesquite opens newly renovated Fire Station No. 2 with major safety upgrades The City of Mesquite officially opened its newly renovated Fire Station No. 2 on Wednesday morning. At the ceremonial engine push-in, the fire department, city leaders, and community members welcomed the new addition. The station serves the city's busy north side. It comes complete with significant amenities that support the department's commitment to keeping its crew safe from cancer-causing elements. Mesquite Fire Chief Keith Hopkins gave tours and talked about the careful thought that went into creating the safe living-working space. The new Station 2 replaces the existing firehouse built in 1960.