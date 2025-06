Mavs fans celebrate Cooper Flagg as No. 1 pick Dallas Mavericks fans erupted in excitement after the team selected Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. At the AAC (American Airlines Center) draft party, fans came in with high hopes — it was Flagg or bust. After a tough year that included losing Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving’s injury, and missing the playoffs, fans see Flagg as a fresh start and a future champion.