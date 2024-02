Massive wildfires cause evacuations in Texas panhandle Evacuations are underway in Fritch, just one of four wildfires burning in the panhandle. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the wind-driven deuce fire is only 20% contained. More than 8,000 acres have burned. The largest fire currently burning is the Smokehouse Creek fire, northeast of Amarillo. Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration because of the fires.