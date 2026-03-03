Man detained outside Paxton election‑night event after police find ammunition in car A man was detained outside Ken Paxton’s election‑night headquarters in Dallas after police reported a disturbance involving a vehicle carrying several boxes of ammunition. The arrest happened about an hour before the live report, near the Marriott where Paxton is holding his watch party. Dallas police took the man into custody after he pulled up in a blue car along the curb outside the venue. The area remains secured as results continue to come in for the high‑profile U.S. Senate primary.