LIV Golf tees off next week at North Texas club, featuring local favorites The LIV Golf Tour is making a stop in North Texas next week with the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton. The tournament will run from June 27–29 and will feature top players, including UNT alumni Carlos Ortiz and Sebastián Muñoz, who are excited to return to the DFW area.