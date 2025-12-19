Lithium‑ion battery fires rise as critics warn safety rules aren’t keeping up As holiday shoppers buy more devices powered by lithium‑ion batteries, safety concerns are rising. Fires linked to these batteries are happening more often — including on airplanes — yet critics say regulators aren’t doing enough. Airlines warn passengers about battery risks, but many travelers don’t understand the danger. Recent incidents include a laptop battery igniting on an American Airlines flight and another battery fire that forced an emergency landing.