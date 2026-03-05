Lawmakers urge closure of El Paso migrant camp amid measles outbreak A measles outbreak at the nation’s largest immigration detention center has prompted Democratic lawmakers to call for the facility’s closure. At least 14 active cases have been confirmed at Camp East Montana in El Paso, where more than 100 people are now isolated. The tent camp, which houses more than 3,000 migrants on the Fort Bliss Army base, is drawing warnings from advocates who describe the situation as an escalating humanitarian crisis.