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Lake Dallas explosion injures woman, investigation ongoing

A home explosion in Lake Dallas critically injured a woman and left nearby residents unable to return to their houses while investigators work to determine the cause. City officials describe the blast as utility‑related but say no definitive explanation has been confirmed. Images show the home reduced to debris, and one neighbor says he pulled the victim from the wreckage. Families in the area remain shaken as they wait for clearance to go back inside.
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