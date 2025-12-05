Kerrville releases harrowing 911 calls from deadly Fourth of July floods Kerrville police released recordings of 911 calls from the deadly Fourth of July floods that killed more than 100 people in Kerr County. Within six hours, the small 911 center was overwhelmed with more than 400 calls, many from residents trapped in rising water. Some of the voices heard on the recordings belonged to people who did not survive. Callers described water levels higher than the historic 1930 flood and pleaded for help as dispatchers tried to guide them to safety.