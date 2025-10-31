Watch CBS News

Irving joins growing list of cities rethinking ties with DART over return on investment

The City of Irving is the latest North Texas community to reconsider its partnership with DART, joining Plano, Farmers Branch, and Highland Park in questioning whether the transit service delivers enough value. Irving plans to discuss a possible special election at next Thursday’s city council meeting. DART responded by emphasizing regional unity and its commitment to serving North Texas residents in good faith.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue