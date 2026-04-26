Investigators probe motive behind gunfire outside White House Correspondents’ Dinner Federal investigators are working to understand why a gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where more than 2,000 guests — including the president, vice president and senior officials — were gathered. One Secret Service agent was shot, but no other injuries were reported. The shooting forced attendees to take cover as law enforcement quickly responded and began piecing together the gunman’s motives.