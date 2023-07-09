Innocent man killed in Fort Worth police chase Flowers, a stuffed animal and balloons with the words "Long live Andra Craig" are part of a growing memorial for the innocent man who died in a police chase Thursday night in Fort Worth. The Tarrant County medical examiner identified 57-year-old Andra Craig from Fort Worth as the man who was killed when a police car and his truck collided at an intersection during a high speed chase. a href=“https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/fort-worth-man-identified-as-innocent-driver-killed-in-police-pursuit/”Click here for more./a