Watch CBS News

Infectious disease doctor answers measles FAQs

Many people have questions about measles with more than 120 cases in Texas and New Mexico and after the death of a school-aged child in West Texas. Wednesday afternoon, Rockwall County confirmed the first case of measles in an adult.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.