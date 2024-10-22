In the Rio Grande Valley, what's on voters' minds ahead of the election? The Rio Grande Valley has been one of Texas' few Democratic strongholds for decades. But in recent years, Republicans believe they've made inroads in turning the majority-Hispanic region red. Although the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area is one of the region's major metro areas with more than a million residents, the people we spoke with touted the community's small-town feel. Many named the people, pace and culture as things they love about living in the Valley.