I‑30 shutdown brings major weekend traffic delays in downtown Dallas A major traffic shutdown in downtown Dallas continued Saturday night as construction on I‑30 forced drivers into long delays and slow‑moving congestion on Woodall Rodgers. The full closure between I‑45 and I‑35 is in place all weekend and will last until early Monday. Drivers reported standstill traffic and significantly longer commutes, with some reroutes adding 15–20 minutes. TXDOT says the shutdown is part of a nearly $900 million redesign of I‑30 and its access roads, and more weekend closures are expected as the multiyear project continues.