How GLP-1 drugs are changing diabetes and obesity care | Eye on Health Since their introduction, GLP-1 medications have rapidly gained popularity for their effectiveness in helping people manage diabetes and obesity. Before GLP-1s became available, the obesity rate in the U.S. was steadily rising, reaching nearly 48%. Thanks in part to these innovative drugs, that rate has now declined to around 41%, marking a significant step forward in public health. Dr. Jeremy Brown, a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White, helps us better understand the impact and science behind GLP-1 medications.