Holiday festivities fill North Texas with parades, tree lighting and cowboy Santa North Texas will be bustling with holiday events this weekend. Fort Worth’s Christmas in the Stockyards offers ice skating, reindeer games, and a cowboy Santa. In Dallas, the annual holiday parade steps off downtown at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, drawing thousands with floats, marching bands, and giant inflatables. Later, Klyde Warren Park hosts its tree‑lighting celebration starting at 4 p.m., with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson set to light the 52‑foot tree at 6 p.m. before a screening of Frozen.