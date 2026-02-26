High‑speed chase from Ellis County ends in violent Fort Worth rollover A high‑speed pursuit that began near Midlothian after deputies heard gunfire and saw a vehicle blow through a stop sign escalated into a multi‑county chase reaching speeds up to 110 mph. Officers reported being fired upon during the pursuit, and spike strips were eventually deployed. The suspects’ vehicle rolled onto its side along Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, injuring several inside. Four suspects were taken to local hospitals, and a fifth was taken into custody by Ellis County deputies.