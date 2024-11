Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and chance of tornadoes head for North Texas overnight into Monday morning By early Monday morning, scattered severe thunderstorms with winds 60 mph+ and the potential for isolated tornadoes will be possible, causing issues with the early morning commute. The strongest activity will be around 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. for the western counties; 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the I-35 corridor and the metroplex; as well as 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the eastern counties.