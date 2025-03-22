Grand Prairie's 8th annual Big Event brings together over 1,500 volunteers to help neighbors in need Among the recipients of this generous spirit is 94-year-old Sally Bateman Morgan, who shared her extraordinary story of resilience dating back to World War II. Her remarkable past includes being taken prisoner at an internment camp in the Philippines at just 11 years old. During the war, she and her brothers were en route to America when they found themselves caught in the conflict, enduring over three years in captivity.