Grand Prairie cancels Eid event after Gov. Greg Abbott's office objects to flyer A planned private Eid celebration at a Grand Prairie indoor water park has been canceled after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to pull more than $500,000 in state funding. Abbott said the event was advertised as “Muslim only,” pointing to a flyer circulating online. The city‑owned Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark had promoted the June 1 event as a celebration for the DFW Muslim community. Eid is one of two major Islamic holidays. The city canceled the event after the governor’s warning, though questions remain about the origin of the conflicting flyers.