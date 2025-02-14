Gov. Abbott says he feels "very good" about his request to have Texas reimbursed for border spending Texas Governor Greg Abbott was at the Capitol this week, asking White House leaders to reimburse the State of Texas for border security spending. "This isn't so much about reimbursing the state of Texas," Abbott told Jack. "This is paying for the purchase and the price for real estate and real estate improvements that Texas provided that would be permanent structures that will exist for the future of the United States."