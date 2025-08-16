Garland officials investigate zip tie found on squirrel’s neck Garland Animal Services is investigating a disturbing incident after a squirrel was found with a zip tie tightly fastened around its neck near a local coffee shop. The zip tie was safely removed, and the animal is recovering at a rescue group. Officials are unsure whether the act was intentional or accidental and are asking the public for tips to help determine how it happened. The agency emphasized its commitment to protecting all animals, wild or domestic.