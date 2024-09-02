Watch CBS News

Garland holds 78th annual Labor Day parade

Monday morning, hundreds of people lined the streets in Garland for the 78th annual Garland Labor Day parade. It featured more than 60 bands, cheerleaders, and drill teams from all seven Garland ISD high schools.
