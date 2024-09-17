Frisco development project vote will impact Toyota Stadium, surrounding area A major renovation and expansion project is up for a vote in Frisco Tuesday night. The city council is planning to review and decide on a $182 million project that includes upgrades to Toyota Stadium. For the stadium, it means adding at least 3,400 seats, a new lighting system and audio-visual upgrades. Outside the stadium, there is a proposed mixed-use project that includes a 200-room hotel, retail, restaurant space and a multi-family high-rise building.