Former Uvalde CISD Police Chief files motion to have criminal charges dismissed Pete Arredondo, the former Uvalde CISD Police Chief, said he's not responsible for the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May 2022. In June he was indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts of felony child endangerment. They said Arredondo failed to identify the shooting as an active shooter incident and didn't enforce a response plan already in place for an active shooter situation. Lawyers for Arredondo said school districts and their employees do not "have a duty to protect students from threats from other sorts of third parties.”