Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger ordered to pay $98.6 million to Botham Jean's family in civil trial Attorneys for the Jean family say they most likely will not ever see any of the $98.6 million and they insist they wanted to make sure that Amber Guyger could never profit financially from having killed Botham Jean. They are exploring legal options to hold the city accountable and urging people in Dallas to demand change and more from city leaders.