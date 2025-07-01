Former Dallas Cowboy-turned coach Brandon Carr instills scholar-athlete culture inspired by his late Former Dallas Cowboys DB Brandon Carr is now the head football coach and senior director of Athletics at Uplift Hampton Preparatory, where he's building a high school football program from the ground up. Inspired by his late mother, a beloved teacher who served Flint, Michigan’s public schools for 33 years, Carr is instilling a scholar-athlete culture focused on discipline, academics, and long-term success.