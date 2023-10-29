Watch CBS News

Foragers crafting cocktails with plants

Foraging for ingredients to make cocktails and spirits is becoming more popular all around the world—you can even do it in your own backyard. CBS News Wendy Gillett went to see some professionals at work in Islay, Scotland.
