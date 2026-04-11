First Alert Weather Day issued Sunday as severe storms threaten North Texas North Texas is under a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday morning through Sunday evening, with forecasters tracking the risk of strong to severe storms. The threats include large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and a low but elevated tornado potential over the next 24–36 hours. The highest risk zone sits along and west of the I‑35 corridor, where strong storms are already developing. A line of storms is expected to move eastward into the region as conditions deteriorate overnight and into Sunday.