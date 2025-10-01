Watch CBS News

Federal workers in North Texas speak out as shutdown deepens frustrations

Federal employees in North Texas say they feel overlooked and undervalued as the government shutdown begins, impacting everything from airport security to disaster relief services. Many workers express anger and disappointment, saying their families shouldn’t be collateral damage in political gridlock. Union advocates warn that federal staff are being unfairly demonized, especially after a year marked by layoffs and uncertainty.
