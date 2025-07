FBI offers $25,000 reward for suspect in ICE facility ambush that injured North Texas officer The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Benjamin Hanil Song, who is wanted in connection with a July 4 attack on an ICE detention facility in Alvarado. Authorities say a group launched fireworks to lure officers outside, then opened fire, injuring an officer. A Blue Alert was issued around 8 p.m. Wednesday.