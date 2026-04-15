Family says parents’ savings drained in suspected elder financial abuse case A North Texas woman says her family became victims of elder financial fraud after her parents moved into an assisted living facility in Wisconsin. Kathy Swalwell says her parents had been financially secure until March 2023, when her brother alerted her that their money had run out. She went to the bank and discovered tens of thousands of dollars missing from their accounts. The case highlights what the FBI says is a growing national problem, with elder financial abuse costing seniors more than $7 billion.